Hoodlums Disrupt Ondo APC Stakeholders’ Meeting, Assault Party Members

Hoodlums on Tuesday invaded the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the state capital, disrupting an ongoing meeting of some stakeholders of the party.

They allegedly injured the Ondo State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, and some top officials of the party present at the meeting.

The assailants, armed with sticks, machetes, and other crude weapons, reportedly invaded the premises suddenly, shouting and threatening participants, forcing the party members to flee.

The invasion also brought the meeting to an end.

Reacting to the attack, Adetimehin said the meeting was to prepare the ground for the ward congress of the party.

He alleged he was beaten severely by the hoodlums, whom he claimed were members of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“They came in force this morning and ordered everybody to leave. They claimed the governor owns the party.

“We told them we were not challenging anybody’s authority, but they attacked us. They dragged me to the floor. I didn’t bother; they took away my two phones from my pocket, along with my wristwatch,” he stated.

Adetimehin also disclosed that the hoodlums attacked his personal driver.

According to him, some of those injured in the attack have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police have yet to comment on the incident.