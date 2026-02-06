APC Replaces Uzodimma With Masari As Convention Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, with ex-Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, as Chairman of the National Convention Central Coordination Committee ahead of the party’s March 27 and 28, 2026, convention.

Disclosing this in a statement via X on Friday, the National Secretary of the APC, Surajudeen Basiru, said Uzodimma, who was earlier named to lead the committee, would now serve as treasurer.

The ruling party also expanded the membership of the committee from 73 to 90 members in a move aimed at accommodating more party stakeholders.

Basiru said the committee was reconstituted following “further consultations with its leadership and national stakeholders”.

“In further consultation with the leadership and national stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Central Coordination Committee for the 2020 National Convention has been reconstituted,” the statement read.

“Sub-committees of the Central Coordination Committee will be constituted and announced in due course.”

ADJUSTED APC 2026 SCHEDULE OF NATIONWIDE CONGRESSES, NATIONAL CONVENTION, AND RELATED ACTIVITIES NOTE: The Expression of Interest Form and the Nomination Form will be available for purchase and collection at the Directorate of Organisation, 2nd Floor, APC National Secretariat,… pic.twitter.com/Ko48TIhmfA — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) February 6, 2026 Advertisement

Under the new arrangement, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, was named Vice Chairman I, while Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will serve as Vice Chairman II.

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was retained as Secretary of the committee.