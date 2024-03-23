Yobe Varsity Orders Closure Of Academic Activities After Inferno Killed One 

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Gashua in Yobe State Maimuna Waziri has directed the closure of academic activities in the school following a fire incident that ripped through a female hostel, killing one.

A statement from the school’s registrar Abubakar Mamudo quoted the vice-chancellor as asking all students to vacate the campus premises until further notice.

READ ALSO: One Dead As Fire Guts Female Hostel In Yobe Varsity

“A female hostel of the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State was gutted by fire on Saturday, 23rd March 2024 destroying a complete block of 29 rooms accommodating about 301 students,” the Saturday statement read.

“A 300-hundred-level student of the Geography Department by the name Shamsiya Murtala was confirmed dead in the inferno and three other students who sustained injuries were treated and discharged from the general hospital, Gashua.

“The vice-chancellor and chairman of the senate has directed for the immediate closure of the university due to escalating students’ unrest on campus”.

He said the vice-chancellor expressed deep sympathy to the affected students and their families over the unfortunate incident and directed a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.