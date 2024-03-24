Deaths Recorded, Houses Razed In Fresh Plateau Clash

Two persons were confirmed killed late Saturday in the Ponglong area of the Lalin district in the Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State with several others injured and houses razed irate youths who clashed in a land-related matter.

The land dispute between two individuals, a matter in court for adjudication, reportedly turned violent when one of the litigant’s attempt to cultivate on the land was contested by the other party laying claim to the land.

Irate youths sympathetic to both sides took up arms, leading to two deaths, with houses set ablaze, food stuff storages destroyed and several cattle rustled during the mayhem.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of the local government council, Daniel Kumi, expressed disappointment over the issue, which he said could have been resolved amicably.

Kumi said, “The dispute was between two persons over a land matter which is already in court but the matter was later hijacked by irate youths and criminals and degenerated into bloodletting.

“Some criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate incident and within a short time, the situation became chaotic leading to the burning of houses, barns and rustling of cattle.”

Police spokesman in the state, Alfred Alabo, confirmed the incident but could not ascertain the numbers of casualties as investigations into the matter has commenced.

In the meantime, normalcy has been restored to the troubled area with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order.