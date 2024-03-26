Ahmed Emerges New NNPP National Chairman

Dr. Ajuji Ahmed has emerged as the new acting national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The party announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday by its national publicity secretary of the party, Yakubu Shendam.

According to the NNPP spokesman, Ahmed takes over the affairs of the party from Alhaji Abba Kawu Ali who resigned his position at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Ali resigned based on advice from his personal Physician.

“Dr. Ajuji Ahmed has been elected as the new Acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), following the resignation of Abba Kawu Ali,” the statement read.

“Abba Kawu Ali, during the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the National Headquarters of the Party, 11 Mahatma Gandhi Street Area 11, Abuja, said his decision to resign as the Ag. national chairman was based on advice from his personal Physician.

“This prompted a motion for the nomination of a New Acting National Chairman, and the choice of Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was unanimously supported by all members of the NWC.”