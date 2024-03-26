Family, Supporters Mourn Ondo Gov Aspirant Akintelure

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr. Paul Akintelure is dead.

Dr. Akintelure, who was a governorship aspirant of the party, was reported to have died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, 26th March, 2024.

Reactions have been trailing the demise of Dr. Akintelure, with the Ondo State chapter of the APC, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and other political associates are commiserating with the family on the loss of the politician.

‘Fighter For Democracy’

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) on Tuesday expressed lamentation over his death.

A statement by the Convener of The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation For Soldier(LACOS-FS), Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, and issued through the LACOS-FS State Director of Information, Kayode Fasua stated: “Akintelure’s passage was as painful as it was benumbing, considering his impactful imprints in growing the APC not only at the state level but also in the national scene.

“We grief for this sudden passage of our great leader, Dr. Paul Akintelure, whose contributions to not just APC but above all, party politics and democracy in Nigeria, cannot be quantified.

“We recall with nostalgic feelings how he, in the dark days of military rule, teamed up with now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

It’s quite sad that he left us at a time he was most needed for consolidation and progressive inroads; but who are we to query God?”

‘Highly Refined Politician’

In a related development, the Ondo State Chapter of the APC in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye on behalf of the party express shock and sadness on the development.

The statement read: “Akintelure was a highly refined and consistent political figure, whose position was that the essence of being in politics is to build the people and the land.”

“The contributions of the departed political leader, to the development and stability of Ondo State chapter of APC will not be forgotten.”

“The State chapter condoles with the immediate family, Igbotako Community, his political associates, and the Nigerian Medical Association. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Ibrahim Mourns

A fellow aspirant in the 2024 Ondo governorship election under the platform of the APC, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who hails from the same town with late Akintelure is also mourning the demise of his kinsman.

Senator Ibrahim in a statement he issued and obtained by our Correpondent through his Chief of Staff, Bola Olagbegi described the death of Dr. Paul Akintelure as a huge loss not just to Igbotako community and Ondo State but to the nation at large.

“No doubt, his sudden passage has created a vacuum in the political landscape of Ondo State and Nigeria at large.

“I condole with his wife and children as well as Nigeria Medical Associates, APC family and the people of Ondo State. May his soul rest in peace.” the statement concluded.

Campaigns Suspended

Other Ondo APC governorship aspirants as well as political associates and supporters of the late Akintelure have been reacting to his sudden demise. Some aspirants have even suspended their ongoing political programmes to mourn the medical doctor turned politician.

A statement issued by Oladapo Akintelure, the spokesperson for the late politician titled “DPA takes a bow” described him as a visionary leader who believed in the potential of Ondo State and its people.

“As a family, we understand his sudden enigmatic demise has left a void in our hearts, that of his friends, associates, supporters, and political loyalists. It is in light of this, we seek calm and, most importantly, your prayers, as we jointly pray for the repose of the soul of Dr. Paul Akintelure.

“DPA’s passion for public service and his unwavering determination to make a difference will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all to strive for a better tomorrow.

“May the soul of Dr. Paul Akintelure, through the infinite mercies of God, Rest in Peace. Amen,” the statement read.

Until his death, he was one of the prominent APC aspirants in Ondo 2024 governorship election.

Premonition

It would be recalled that Dr. Akintelure had earlier raised alarm about both direct and indirect threats to his life.

His Spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, on Thursday, March 21, 2023, issued a statement in this regard. “Initially, I hope these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life.”

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

“Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity. Our collective strength lies in our to stand together as one, regardless of our differences.”

Profile

Dr. Paul Akintelure was born in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He studied Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan. After working for some years in government hospitals, he went into private medical practice in Lagos.

Late Akintelure was the running mate of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the 2012 governorship election in Ondo State.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions and philanthropic gestures to his local community, Dr. Akintelure was honoured with the title of Otunba of Ossooro-Land by the paramount ruler of the kingdom, HRM Oba Shadriack Gbadebo Bajowa in November 2005.

In 2017, he was also given the title of Otunba of Ikale-Land, by the Abodi of Ikale-Land.

He was a highly committed family man having much integrity, passion and discipline. He was blessed with four children: two girls and two boys.

Akintelure was reported to have died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, 26th March, 2024 at the age of 61.