Gov Fubara Presents Certificate, Staff Of Office To Ateke As First Class King

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has presented staff of office and a certificate of recognition to Ateke Tom, a former Niger Delta Agitator as a first-class King.

Ateke was coronated as King of Okochiri, a kingdom in Okirika Local Government Area in 2017, and was recognised as a second-class King by former Governor Nyesom Wike. The stool was however elevated to first class by Governor Fubara this month.

Governor Fubara while speaking during the presentation ceremony at the government house on Tuesday, said he acted within the ambit of the law to upgrade the traditional stool which Ateke is occupying in recognition of his efforts at promoting peace in his locality and the state.

He assured that his administration will continue to consult widely, to deliver effective leadership and not operate as a dictator.

He said, “We will continue to consult. We will not act as dictators. We will act as people who know that one day, we will leave, and when we leave, the way we have acted will speak for us. We will not force people to talk good about us. Our legacy will be a signature of how we led.

“We are at a crossroads in our state where we all need to stand for what is right. It happens once in a lifetime. So, for now, be one of those people who will be in the course to liberate and free our dear State.”

“And I know strongly that having the support of a peace-loving Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, having the support of the wonderful Council of Chiefs, having the support of the great people of Rivers State, we will bring peace in our State. We will do those things that are right to develop our State.”

The governor also used the opportunity, to give further details on the N81bn naira road project approved by the state executive council yesterday.

He said 50 per cent of the contract value had already been paid, adding that the project will be funded from savings from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), without borrowing to underscore his administration’s prudence.

A former minister of transport, Abiye Sekibo who spoke for the people of Okirika, thanked Governor Fubara for fulfilling his promise of upgrading the traditional stool of Okochiri Kingdom and pledged the support of his people to his administration.