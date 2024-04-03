Troops Clear Terrorists’ Road Blockade In Zamfara, Neutralize Terrorists In Katsina

In continuation of efforts to curb terrorists’ activities in the Northwest region, troops of the Nigerian Army in two separate operations conducted in Zamfara and Katsina States on Monday, cleared road blockades mounted by kidnappers and neutralized some terrorists.

In Zamfara State, troops on a fighting patrol to curtail terrorists’ activities responded to a distress call on the blockade of Anka-Bagega road, mounted by terrorists to frustrate free movement of motorists and goods, as well as to serve as an entrapment to abduct unsuspecting civilians.

According to the army, the vigilant troops rapidly mobilized to the scene and engaged the terrorists in combat, compelling the terrorists to abandon their mission and scampered in disarray.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, 2 AK 47 Magazines, 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one motorbike. Troops are still trailing the terrorists to deny them freedom of action in the area.

In a separate operation in Katsina state, troops cleared several insurgents’ camps within Yar’Malamai and Hamfudin general areas in Faskari Local Government Area, eliminating one of the terrorists in the aftermath of a shootout.

The troops recovered one locally fabricated gun, 2 motorcycles, 6 mobile phones and other sundry items.