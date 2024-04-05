Nigeria Still Using Transformers Installed In The ’60s, Says FG

The Federal Government says infrastructure deficit is a challenge in the country’s power sector with transformers installed in the ’60s still in use in some parts of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu said this during an inter-ministerial briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said the deterioration of infrastructure is a major challenge in the government’s push to provide power for Nigerians.

“All our gas pipelines are bad. There has been vandalisation of the gas pipelines; there will be a lack of adequate pressure on the gas pipelines where we need compressors and boosters,” the minister said during the event held at the International Conference Centre.

“The generating companies’ plants are also deteriorating. They are obsolete. For the transmission companies, the lines were installed over 50 years ago, the cables are weak, the towers are falling and people are vandalising them. Transformers are also weak. I have seen a transformer that was labelled ECN (Electricity Company of Nigeria) which means that it was installed in the ’60s; it has not been replaced.”