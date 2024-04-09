VIDEO: Why We Impeached Philip Shaibu — Edo Assembly Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly Charity Aiguobarueghian says Philip Shaibu was impeached owing to his leakage of the state’s security and financial matters.

Shaibu was impeached on Monday, ending a months-long battle with his ex-principal Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But speaking about the matter, Aiguobarueghian who represents Ovia North East I constituency in the Edo State Assembly, said Shaibu’s sack was in line with the laws of the country.

The lawmaker was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show The Morning Brief on Tuesday, hours after the impeachment.

Watch his interview below: