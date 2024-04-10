Some Suspects In Omala Killings Arrested – Governor Ododo

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has revealed that the sponsors and perpetrators of last week’s crisis that rocked Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of the state, which claimed about 25 lives have been arrested.

The governor while answering questions from journalists at the Okene central praying ground shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayers, said the perpetrators as well as the sponsors have been arrested while they are undergoing investigation to ascertain the extent of participation.

He called on those fanning the embers of discord to desist from their unpatriotic tendencies as his administration is unwavering in its resolve to deal with the recent upsurge of security breaches in some parts of the state.

Ododo described those criticizing hhis government as noise makers and without stake as far as governance is concerned.

According to him, noise making is not part of the mandate given to him by the good people of Kogi State.

The governor stressed that his administration shall continue to always uphold the tenets of servant leadership in his approach to governance in the state.

“The crisis in Omala local government did not start today. It has been in existence for over 45 years ago, precisely 1978; we are doing our best to make sure peace is restored within the area.

“As I speak to you today, the suspected sponsors of the crisis have been arrested, and investigation is ongoing.

“They are giving us useful information that will lead to the arrest of other suspects. As soon as we are done with that investigation, the report will be made known to the public,” the governor explained.

Last week Thursday, suspected herdsmen were said to have attacked a community Agojeju-Odo, killing about 25 persons, including children.