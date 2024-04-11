Four In Custody As Navy Investigates Death Of Civilian Staff, Ifeanyi Onumaegbu

The Nigerian Navy is currently holding three of its personnel and a civilian in close custody while investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu, a civilian staff member at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in Navy Town, Ojo Lagos.

In a statement released on Thursday by Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, the Nigerian Navy expressed deep sadness over Mr. Onumaegbu’s demise and the events leading up to it.

According to the statement, Mr. Onumaegbu, a longstanding employee of the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, was discovered deceased in his office after an altercation with individuals had taken place. The statement emphasized Mr. Onumaegbu’s integral role within the Navy family, having served diligently since 2009 in the Laboratory Department.

The statement further revealed that on March 31, 2024, Mr. Onumaegbu was found lifeless in his office, following an altercation four days earlier with a civilian woman and some Navy personnel at Navy Town barracks.

Consequently, all individuals suspected to be involved in the altercation were identified and are currently in custody.

The Nigerian Navy has facilitated the transfer of Mr. Onumaegbu’s body to a reputable government hospital in Lagos for autopsy, as requested by his family. They assured both the family and the public that every necessary step is being taken to determine the cause of death, with a commitment to prosecuting anyone found responsible according to the law.