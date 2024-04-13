APC Formally Welcomes Senator Matthew Uroghide, Other Defectors To Party

A two-time senator representing Edo South Matthew Uroghide and other defectors have formally switched allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He formally defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an event in Benin City on Saturday.

His return to the APC is coming after what he described as a 13-year-three-month sojourn in the PDP.

Senator Uroghide who described himself as a foundation member of the APC said he is glad to return to the fold of mature politicians, a party, in whose leaders he trusts and has confidence.

The former lawmaker assured the party that he has returned to help build the party and enthrone its candidates in the 2024 Edo governorship election.

He was not the only politician who was formally welcomed from the PDP to the APC on the day. Others include a former clerk of the House of Representatives and candidate for the Owan Federal Constituency in the 2023 election Patrick Giwa.

Eight local government chairmen including Frank Ilaboya of Owan West Local Government Area also joined the APC.

Top APC leaders including Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the state executive were on the ground to receive the entrants into the party.

During the event, Oshiomhole who apologised to Senator Uroghide for the error in judgment years ago which led to him choosing another aspirant over Uroghide, welcomed him back to the fold.

He described Senator Uroghide among others as a robust resourceful, dogged, politician whose wealth of experience will have a great impact on the party’s chances of success.

Oshiomhole thereafter nominated Uroghide as the party’s director general for the upcoming Edo State governorship election campaign team, a position the former lawmaker accepted.