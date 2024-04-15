APC Officials Denounce Ganduje’s Purported Suspension

The Ganduje Ward Executive Committee and Dawakin Tofa Local Government Executive Committee have vehemently denounced the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State had suspended the APC chief.

But in a joint press conference on the same day, the Ganduje Ward Chairman Ahmed Koko said: “Those who addressed the press conference were sponsored by the NNPP state government, and from the record of the party at the ward, local government, and state, are not card-carrying members of the APC”.

Koko insisted that the alleged suspension held no validity.

“The purported suspension was null and void, and would have no any effect on the national chairman,” he said.

Furthermore, he announced the committee’s intent to pursue legal action against the individuals involved, stating, “The Ward and Local Government Executives, having identified the persons involved in this unfortunate situation, have already prepared to charge them to court for impersonation and calculated attempt to embarrass and dent the image of the Party and that of the National Chairman.”

Appealing for calm among party members, Koko said, “We call on all Party members to disregard the purported suspension and remain calm.”

Led by Haruna Gwanjo, the ward executives had suspended Ganduje over allegations of corruption.

Gwanjo said that Kano’s former governor must clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case.