2027: Buhari’s Only Son Yusuf Declares Intention For Reps Seat

Yusuf Buhari, the only male child of the late President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to run for the House of Representatives seat in the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

This was contained in a letter which he personally signed, as obtained by Channels Television on Monday.

The letter, dated 3rd April 2026, is titled: “Expression of interest to contest for the seat of House of Representatives Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency.”

Reliable sources within the party revealed that the endorsement of Yusuf is “an anointed candidate” and a clear directive from the State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda.

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The letter read, “With all respect, I am extremely delighted to write and inform you of my intention to contest for the seat of House of Representatives at the above-mentioned constituency (Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua), under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“After wide consultations, I wish to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua, as my contribution to ensure a good and qualitative leadership.

“Your support will help my ambition to succeed, to bring infrastructural development as well as human support and development to the people of this constituency.

“While expecting your full support and encouragement, I wish you all the very best in all your undertakings.”

Yusuf Buhari’s intention to contest the seat came barely one week after stakeholders of the APC in the Sandamu Local Government Area of Katsina State, threw their weight behind him as their preferred choice for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency of the state.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at the Sandamu Local Government Secretariat, which brought together elected officials and political appointees across the federal constituency.

The Sandamu Local Government Council Chairman, Usman Na-lado, while addressing participants, described the endorsement as a collective resolution reached by the stakeholders.

He believed that Yusuf’s candidacy was considered suitable based on his perceived capacity and acceptance among party stakeholders.

Na-lado further explained that beyond the House of Representatives seat, the meeting also reaffirmed support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dikko Radda as the party’s flag bearers for the Presidency and governorship seats, respectively, in the 2027 general elections.