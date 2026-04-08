Terrorist Attack Claims Scores In Niger Communities

Terrorists have reportedly killed more than 40 people, including security operatives, vigilantes and civilians, while setting houses ablaze in Bagna, Erena and Yelwa communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Sources said about 30 special forces personnel, secret security operatives and 10 vigilantes lost their lives during the attack, which followed an ambush around their camp, although the overall death toll is believed to be higher.

It was further gathered that Bagna community was attacked on Tuesday morning, forcing residents to flee their homes.

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A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Over 200 terrorists invaded Bagna early this morning and have been burning houses using explosives. As of this evening, Bagna community is on fire, with thick smoke rising.”

It was also learnt that at least 10 vigilantes were killed, while many others were injured and hospitalised after their camp, shared with the Department of State Services (DSS), was set ablaze as they attempted to confront the attackers. Sources said they were overwhelmed due to the terrorists’ superior weapons.

Earlier reports indicated that the attackers had, on Monday, rustled several cattle from Nada village in Shiroro Local Government Area but lost their way before arriving in Bagna community, where they launched multiple attacks on residents.

The Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Morris Magaji, confirmed the incident when contacted but did not provide details of the casualties.