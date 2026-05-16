APC Holds Reps Primaries In Niger State Amid Imposition Protests

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday conducted House of Representatives primary elections across the 25 local government areas of Niger State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with some constituencies adopting consensus arrangements while others recorded protests over alleged candidate imposition.

In Chanchaga Local Government Area, three aspirants initially contested for the APC ticket for the House of Representatives seat. However, incumbent lawmaker Abubakar Audu Buba later stepped down from the race, leaving the remaining aspirants to continue the contest.

Party supporters described the withdrawal as a strategic move aimed at promoting unity and ensuring a peaceful primary process within the constituency.

In Bosso Local Government Area, six aspirants contested for the APC ticket to represent the Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

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Although the exercise was largely peaceful in many parts of the state, some wards experienced delays in the commencement of voting due to the large turnout of party supporters and logistical challenges.

The crowd situation and operational difficulties reportedly affected the early start of the primaries in several locations.

Despite the delays, party officials and security personnel maintained order throughout the exercise, while no violence or major disruption was reported in the Chanchaga and Bosso/Paikoro constituencies.

Meanwhile, reports from the Gurara/Tafa/Suleja Federal Constituency indicated that the primary election could not hold following allegations of candidate imposition involving the incumbent member representing the constituency.

Aggrieved party members were said to have protested against the development.

Similarly, reports from the Shiroro Federal Constituency indicated that the election was not conducted due to disagreements arising from alleged candidate imposition.

In the Mokwa/Lavun/Edati Federal Constituency, former Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Adamu Usman, emerged as the APC consensus candidate.

While many APC members commended the generally peaceful conduct of the primaries across most parts of the state, some aggrieved party faithful alleged irregularities and accused certain officials of manipulating the process.

As of the time of filing this report, accreditation of voters was still ongoing in Bosso Central One and Bosso Central Two, with party members expressing concern over delays caused by the absence of electricity at the centres.

The primaries form part of the APC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections as aspirants seek the party’s tickets for various elective positions across Niger State.