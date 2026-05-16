VIDEO: Building Collapse In Abuja Claims Five Lives, Nine Rescued

A building has collapsed in the Durumi 3 area of Abuja, near the popular Gudu Market, leaving five people dead.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Mandate Secretary for Health and Human Services in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who spoke on behalf of rescue agencies, confirmed that 15 people were pulled from the rubble.

According to Dr. Fasawe, nine victims were rescued alive, while five were confirmed dead. One person remains in critical condition.

Dr. Fasawe said preliminary findings by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) suggest that the developer may have compromised the quality of cement mixture used during construction.

She urged residents and developers intending to build in the nation’s capital to obtain the necessary approvals from the FCT Development Control before commencing construction.

Watch the video below: