2027: Niger ADC Announces Kpautagi As Governorship Candidate

The Niger State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared Mohammed Kpautagi as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections following the conclusion of the party’s primary elections in the state.

The State Returning Officer and Secretary of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Ibrahim Mohammed, announced the results during the official declaration of candidates for the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections held at the IBB Guest House in Minna.

According to him, Kpautagi polled a total of 67,924 votes to defeat his opponent, Idris Usman, who secured 27,769 votes across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He also announced the winners of the three senatorial districts, with Shehu Mohammed emerging as the candidate for Niger North, Muktar Ahmed winning the Niger East ticket unopposed, while Baba Shehu, a former Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, clinched the Niger South senatorial ticket.

Similarly, winners of the ADC House of Representatives primaries include Mohammed Abubakar for Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency; Ado Abubakar for Tafa/Gurara/Suleja; Mohammed Abubakar for Mashegu/Wushishi/Kontagora/Mariga; Abubakar Takuma for Lavun/Edati/Mokwa; Mohammed Abdullahi for Magama/Rijau; Shitu Adamu for Lapai/Agaie; Jailani Inuwa for Agwara/Borgu; Doctor Mohammed Mohammed for Chanchaga; Abdulmali Kabir for Bosso/Paikoro; and Ismaila Ibrahim for Shiroro/Munya/Rafi Federal Constituency.

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The party also announced its House of Assembly candidates, including Nasiru Waziri for Kontagora I, Bawa Joshua for Munya, Auta Solomon for Tafa, Nuhu Ibrahim for Gurara, Abdullahi Imam for Wushishi, Isah Mohammed for Edati, Abubakar Mohammed for Suleja, Mairogo Hamisu for Borgu, Idris Ibrahim for Shiroro, and Riyanu Suleiman for Kontagora II.

Others are Abdulwahid Ahmed for Chanchaga, Shehu Marfa for Mariga, Mohammed Sani for Mokwa, Yusuf Baba for Lavun, Mohammed Umar for Katcha, Adamu Wonigi for Agaie, Haruna Labaran for Rafi, Yusuf Aliyu for Bosso, Baba Abubakar for Bida I, and Mustapha Shuaib for Bida II.

Declaring the results, the State Returning Officer, Ibrahim Mohammed, said all the candidates emerged victorious after satisfying the requirements of the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

Speaking after emerging victorious in the Chanchaga Federal Constituency primary election, ADC candidate Muhammad Muhammad expressed happiness over his victory, describing it as a product of hard work and determination.

“It is a good feeling to emerge victorious. We worked for it, and we are grateful that our efforts have led us to this day. Before the primaries, we all agreed that whoever emerged would receive the support of others, and I want to remind my fellow contestants of that understanding,” he said.

He commended the sportsmanship displayed by the other aspirants, noting that many of them remained his close friends and political associates.

Muhammad stated that his campaign agenda would focus mainly on youths and women, stressing that the ruling party had failed to address the challenges confronting ordinary Nigerians.

“We have seen the cost of living rise sharply and inflation continues to increase. We are presenting an alternative, and that alternative is change — change that will make life affordable for the common man. I understand the struggles of ordinary people because I am one of them,” he added.

According to him, youth empowerment and restoring hope among young people would remain central to his political agenda.

Also speaking, the ADC candidate for Mashegu/Wushishi/Kontagora/Mariga Federal Constituency, Ibrahim Abubakar, said he felt fulfilled and described the exercise as evidence that democracy was working effectively within the party.

In the same vein, the ADC candidate for Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, Hamisu Mairago, described his emergence as a great moment and thanked Almighty Allah for the opportunity to represent the people in the 2027 elections.

Mairago identified insecurity, poverty, and poor access to education as some of the major challenges facing the people of the constituency.

“Many people in my area have been displaced because of insecurity. Some have fled to the Benin Republic, while others moved to Kebbi State because they can no longer sleep safely in their homes. Security is our number one priority,” he said.