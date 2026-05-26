APC Presidential Primary Figures Laughable, ADC May Be Hope For Nigerians, Says Ologbondiyan

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kola Ologbondiyan, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary figures as laughable, saying his party might be the hope for Nigerians in the 2027 elections.

Ologbondiyan, who was the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“Nigerians are laughing at the figures the All Progressive Congress (APC) brought out, and they are asking a question: ‘Where did they find it? Where did they get this one?’

“Nigerians have become more politically realistic, and on account of that, no matter what somebody is doing, a political party is doing, or a politician is doing, even if Nigerians are not speaking out, they are taking records of all that is happening.

“So on account of that, I’m not surprised by the volume of people that I saw or that are being brought out for the presidential primary, and mind you, if it were the delegate system, you can say people are being funded or bribed,” he stated.

Ologbondiyan’s remarks came days after the APC presidential primary election, which saw President Bola Tinubu and a former PDP member, Stanley Osifo, contesting for the ruling party’s ticket.

The exercise was conducted across 8,809 wards in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu emerged the winner of the primary with a total of 10.9 million votes, while Osifo polled 16,503 votes.

‘Geometric Counting’

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Ologbodiyan, however, questioned the figures from the elections but expressed confidence that ADC’s presidential primary polls would be more credible.

“We haven’t seen too much of that geometric counting in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), unlike what we witnessed in the APC, and I cannot deny the fact that I had seen one in Yobe, but I have also explained that the ADC is trying to make things different by insisting ahead of the primary election,” he said.

“We don’t want geometric counting. Whatever you have, bring it forward. Whatever you have recorded, bring it forward. We don’t need to go into moving it from numerical 1, jumping into 99, and going to numerical 100.”

He believes that ahead of the 2027 election, “somehow ADC has maybe a possibility of hope for Nigerians, and that’s why people are coming out on their own to participate in the process,” the former PDP member said.