Court Sentences Four Terrorists To Life Imprisonment, Convicts 14 Others

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has sentenced four Boko Haram terrorists to life imprisonment after they pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Federal Government.

A witness from the Department of State Services (DSS) also gave evidence during the trial.

Justice Omotosho additionally convicted 14 other suspects, handing down prison terms ranging from 20 to 25 years on various counts filed against them.

The Federal Government was represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, supported by lawyers including Rotimi Oyedepo.

Confessional statements of the convicts and investigation reports were tendered through the DSS witness and admitted as evidence.

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The four terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment are Ali Abiso, Bakura Kabiru, Ado (also known as Luka Garba), and Babagoni Masawai.

Ali Abiso was sentenced to life imprisonment on counts two and four and 25 years each on counts one and three, with the judge directing that the sentences for counts one and three run concurrently.

Count four relates to his participation in Boko Haram attacks in Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Bita, Baza, and Aulari on or before July 8, 2022, contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Bakura Kabiru received life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in counts one and three. Ado, also known as Luka Garba, was sentenced to life imprisonment in count two and 25 years in count one.

Babagoni Masawai was sentenced to life imprisonment in counts six and seven, 20 years in counts one and two, and 10 years in counts three, four, and five.

The 14 other convicts were sentenced to various jail terms. Among them, Ali Mustapha received 20 years in count one and 10 years in each of counts two to seven, totaling 80 years, with the judge ordering that the sentences run concurrently following a plea for mercy.

Other convicts include Danbawa Salisu, Modu Ali, Sanda Bello, Mustapha Fali, Modu Musa, Bidal Modu, Mohammed Abdullahi, Umar Garba, Usman Ahmadu, Hussaini Bukar, Baba Manye, Musa Mai Modu, and Ali Musa.

The verdict underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to prosecuting terrorism-related offenses and strengthening national security across the country.