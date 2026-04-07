Terrorism Charges: Court Jails Convicts, Orders Rehabilitation

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced multiple defendants in separate terrorism-related cases, with penalties ranging from 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment.

In the first case, the prosecution team led by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Rotimi Oyedepo, arraigned the defendant, Hamatu Modu, on a four-count charge bordering on membership of the Boko Haram terrorist group, provision of material support, and dealing in funds linked to the proscribed organisation.

The defence team, led by Aliu Abubakar, did not oppose the arraignment, and the defendant pleaded guilty to all counts.

Count one alleged that the defendant belonged to Boko Haram, contrary to Section 25 of the Terrorism (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2022.

Count two accused him of providing food and other items to the group, while count three involved receiving and handling funds amounting to N20,000.

Following his plea, the prosecution tendered the defendant’s extrajudicial statement and investigation report, which were admitted in evidence as exhibits.

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Justice Nyako subsequently convicted the defendant and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently. He will serve his term at a place designated by the Ministry of Interior.

The judge further ruled that he is to undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalization.

In a related matter, the court sentenced one Isa Ali to 10 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to providing support to Boko Haram.

Ali was arraigned on a two-count charge, including professing membership of the terrorist group and rendering support through the provision of clothes and logistics.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the first count and guilty to the second. Consequently, the prosecution applied to strike out the first count, which the court granted.

The court admitted his statement and investigation report in evidence and convicted him on the second count.

The defense urged the court to consider that the convict had spent three years in custody and described the offence as one of association. Justice Nyako thereafter sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment from the date of arrest, with an order for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

In another case, the court convicted and sentenced one Auwal Bello to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of two counts, to run concurrently, for facilitating terrorism financing.

Bello was charged with facilitating the exchange of about N750,000 during the naira swap policy for Boko Haram and paying N20,000 as tax to the group.

He pleaded guilty to both counts, following which the prosecution tendered his statement and investigation report, admitted as exhibits.

Despite a plea for mercy by the defence, which described him as a family man with children, the court convicted and sentenced him accordingly, with a directive for rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.

In the final case involving Shehu Bukar, the defendant faced a five-count charge, including alleged membership of Boko Haram, participation in a terrorist attack, providing support, undergoing weapons training, and withholding information.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts but admitted to one count of providing support by engaging in cattle rustling and selling goats to the group.

The prosecution subsequently applied to withdraw the other counts and proceed on the admitted charge, which the court granted.

After admitting the defendant’s statement and investigation report in evidence, the court found him guilty.

While the defense pleaded for leniency because he was a first-time offender, Justice Nyako described the offense as “so gruesome” and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment from the date of his arrest.

The judge also ordered that he should undergo rehabilitation and de-radicalisation.