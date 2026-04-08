Former Reps Member Agbonayinma Resigns From APC

A former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, who represented Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress with immediate effect.

In a resignation letter addressed to the chairman of APC Ikpoba-Okha Ward 6 and read before journalists in Benin City, Edo State capital, on Wednesday, Agbonayinma said his decision followed a careful evaluation of recent developments within the party, citing a series of undemocratic tendencies and activities.

He also alleged undue interference in the affairs of the APC in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

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“As a foundation member from the days of AC, ACN, ACD and now APC, we worked diligently to build an all-inclusive democratic institution. It is therefore distressing to witness the party in our dear constituency gradually becoming the property of one or a few individuals who are unnecessarily and undemocratically interfering in the political process of the APC in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government,” he said.

Although he did not disclose the party he intends to join, Agbonayinma said he plans to contest in the 2027 elections, maintaining his commitment to serving the people and strengthening democracy.

He, however, noted that his respect for the APC as an institution and its hardworking members remains unwavering.

He also appreciated the party’s state chairman for the sense of brotherhood shown during his time in the party.

Responding to questions on his decision, Agbonayinma lamented that the Edo South Senatorial District has not received as many federal appointments as Edo North.

He also expressed concern about being considered irrelevant by some members of the party.