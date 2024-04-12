Harry Kane’s Children Involved In Munich Car Accident

Three of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane’s children were “lightly injured” in a car accident outside Munich, a fire brigade spokesman said on Friday, confirming German media reports.

The accident took place on Monday when the England captain was in London ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The spokesman for Hohenschaeftlarn fire brigade would not provide the identities of those injured in the crash but confirmed a Bild daily report was accurate.

“No one was seriously injured,” the spokesman told AFP, explaining “the accident looked much worse than what it actually was.”

Bild had published images of an accident between three cars, including a van carrying three of Kane’s four children and the striker’s bodyguard.

Eight people were taken to hospital for routine checks, the spokesman said.

AFP