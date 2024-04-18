PDP Asks FG To Review Electricity Tariff Hike, Other Economic Reforms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling on the Federal Government to review the hike in electricity tariff and other economic reforms.

A review of tariff for Band A customers – those who enjoy at least 20 hours of power supply – and the removal of fuel subsidy among other reforms have triggered a backlash from some Nigerians with the PDP echoing similar sentiments.

“NEC also demands that President Tinubu should immediately rejig his Economic Team to bring in persons of proven integrity and competence without bias and vested interest to assist in repositioning the economy,” the PDP said in a Thursday statement by its spokesperson Debo Ologunagba after the party’s national executive council meeting.

“NEC further demands that the Federal Government should review all policies and programmes which are stifling the economy with suffocating effects on the lives of citizens; including the increase in the price of fuel without cushioning measures, hike in electricity tariff, increased taxation and implementation of adverse fiscal policies.”

With the country facing insecurity in different dimensions, the PDP wants President Tinubu to “urgently convene a special National Security Council meeting to proffer a holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity with its attendant negative consequences on our national life”.

‘Results Are Already Showing’

However, the Presidency was quick to fault the PDP for its comment on the economy, insisting that the government’s reforms are yielding fruits.

“The results are already showing. Contrary to the pessimism and wishes of some PDP leaders, the National Currency has become the world’s best-performing, appreciating by almost 50 percent against the dollar in a few weeks,” presidential media aide Bayo Onanuga said in a statement.

“The exchange rate is stabilising as a convergence has been reached between the official and so-called parallel markets. The contrived pall of gloom cast over our nation has faded out and renewed hope is now on the leash.”

“The President’s economic team is doing well and no sane government, will change a winning team, that is working in sync with the advisory of the private sector, state governors, and economic gurus in the country,” he insisted.