Plateau: Scores Killed In Fresh Suspected Herdsmen Attack

Scores of persons, mainly women have been killed by suspected herdsmen in Tilengpat village of Pushit District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sources emanating from the community indicated that fourteen females and one male were brutally murdered during the attack on Thursday night, with houses and property destroyed in the community.

Although the Transition Committee chairman of Mangu, Marcus Artu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television, he could not ascertain the number of deaths, as local hunters and members of the vigilante group are still combing the bushes to recover dead bodies.

Artu expressed dismay at the attack which he described as a deliberate attempt by criminal elements, determined to scuttle government efforts in resettling the displaced persons.

In his words, “It is obvious that these criminal elements do not want the communities to be in peace. As efforts are already in progress to resettle those that were displaced from their ancestral homes.”

“I am in the village to talk to the people and convene emergency meetings with security agencies as well as stakeholders to avoid any reprisal or breakdown of law and order.”

The chairman assured of continuous engagement of all those concerned to foster peace among the people.