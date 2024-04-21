Bandit Neutralised As Security Agents Repel Attack On Katsina LGAs

A Joint Security Operation led by the Katsina State Police Command in collaboration with the military, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), members of the vigilante as well as the Katsina Community Watch Corps have neutralised a suspected bandit and arrested two other suspects.

The Operation conducted in the Dandume and Sabuwa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state led to the recovery of two bandits’ operational motorcycles at Madachi village in the Sabuwa LGA.

The success was recorded after the team came under heavy fire from some suspected armed bandits on Friday while on an operation.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Sunday, said the team returned fire, thereby repelling the attack.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Musa Abubakar, while commending the operatives for the level of gallantry and professionalism displayed, reiterated the command’s commitment in collaboration with sister security agencies and all other relevant stakeholders to ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the good people of the state.