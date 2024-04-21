Two Suspects Arrested Over Sokoto Market Attack

The police in Sokoto State have arrested two suspects in connection to a village market attack that claimed the lives of six persons in Kiri, in the Gada Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, ASP Ahmad Rufai disclosed this to our correspondent in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Some suspected bandits had attacked the market. According to Rufai, the suspects were arrested with some exhibit including three cows and a Dane gun. He said the suspects who are from Sabon garin Dole in the Goronyo Local Government Area of the state have all confessed to committing the crime.

In a related development, the police said they are investigating the alleged killing of an armed robbery suspect who was allegedly killed by a mob at the Old Airport axis of the state.

Sources in the community said a mob action led to the death of the suspected robber who invaded the community with two others — now at large. The police said vowed to take necessary actions upon conclusion of investigation.