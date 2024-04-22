FG To Ramp Up Power Capacity To 6000MW By 2024 Yearend 

The Federal Government has concluded plans to ramp up power generation to a target 6,000 Mega Watts from 4,000 MW by the end of 2024.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated this on Monday during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Power to the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Abuja.

The power minister lamented the over-dependence on the national grid and noted that a different target of 10-12,000 transmission capacity has been set for the next three years.

Issues around the recent hike in electricity tarrif was at this meeting shelved, as the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, said an investigative hearing has already been scheduled for the 29th of April to address major concerns trailing the policy.

He further appealed to the committee to help pressurise the government to help pay outstanding debts, a move he said will significantly ramp up electricity supply.

According to him, the Tinubu led administration is determined to break the 4,000 MW jinx, that has spanned decades prior to his appointment as the 47th minister of power.

Leading members of the senate committee on power, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe alongside the Power Minister and other officials, also inspected some projects before meeting members and Staff of the transmission company of Nigeria at a separate meeting.

At this meeting, the incessant power grid collapse in the country was the focus.

According to the TCN, Nigeria has witnessed six power grid collapse in the year 2024. Gas shortage for power generation and the vandalism of power infrastructure are said to be responsible for the recurrent incidents of grid collapse in the country.