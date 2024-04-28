‘Unfortunate’ Tanker Explosion Caused Five Deaths, 120 Vehicles Burnt – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says about five persons have been confirmed dead in the petroleum tanker explosion that occurred in the state on Friday night.

He also said about 120 cars were also destroyed in the inferno.

The accident was said to have happened when a truck conveying fertilizers from the Indorama petrochemical plant scratched open a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as Petrol.

Governor Fubara confirmed the figures in his speech during the funeral service of madam Cecilia Omehia, the mother of a political leader, Sir Celestine Omehia in his country home, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“It is a very sad day in our dear State. Something happened in Eleme, along the route of Indorama Petrochemical and Fertiliser Company Limited. A tanker had an issue with a tipper, and there was an unfortunate situation that caused the state a very devastating loss.

“I went there this morning to see for myself what really happened, and I can tell you, I’ve not been happy since then. With all the dramas in our state, it is not even proper for us to add that to it.

“Over 120 vehicles were completely burnt, and five lives were lost. It was very unfortunate.”

Governor Fubara commiserated with those who lost their loved ones and others whose vehicles were burnt beyond repairs, adding that the State Government mourns and grieves with them.