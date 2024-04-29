Prince Harry, Wife To Visit Nigeria In May

The Duke of Dutchess, Prince Harry, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will visit Nigeria in May.

In a statement on Monday, the Defence Headquarters’ Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said during their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and hosting an array of cultural activities.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sporting event that offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured, and sick service men and women.

It also gives soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path to rehabilitation. The Invictus Games had about 500 participants at the last outing and 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria which made headway with gold and Bronze at its first outing last year.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s stronghold at the game, and the possibility of hosting the event in later years,” the statement said in part, adding that the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who was in Germany for last year’s event, had accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria.