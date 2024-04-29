VGC Boss Gihan Mbelu Found Dead Inside Car

Gihan Mbelu, the Chairman of Victoria Garden City (VGC) in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos State, has reportedly been found dead in his car.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 26, 2024, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

The police said the matter was reported to the command by General Manager of the Victoria Garden City Estate.

The 42-year-old was found unconscious in his C300 4Matic ash-coloured car around 10am on Friday with the ignition on and the vehicle glass rolled up around the VGC area.

Police detectives were deployed to the scene and Mbelu was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

His corpse was subsequently deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The police in the state said preliminary enquiry had commenced and further development would be made known.