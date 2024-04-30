CBN Stops Opay, Moniepoint, Others From Onboarding New Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stopped mobile money operators including fintech firms like OPay, Palmpay, Kuda Bank, and Moniepoint from onboarding new customers.

A source at the bank, who confirmed the development however, said no circular was served by the apex bank in that respect.

The affected fintech companies were reported to have accounts being used for illicit foreign exchange transactions.

Meanwhile, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an interim order to freeze 1,146 bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies being investigated for alleged offences bordering on unauthorised dealing in forex exchange, money laundering and terrorism financing.

The judge ordered that the accounts be frozen pending conclusion of investigation.