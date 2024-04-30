NSCDC Parades Four Over Zamfara Sallah Shooting Mayhem

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded four persons who participated actively in breaching public peace and burning down the operation vehicle of the Corps during the April 10th Eid prayers held at the central Eid ground in Gusau.

The spokesperson of the Corps in Zamfara State, Ikor Oche while parading the suspects on behalf of the state commandant, said the group of individuals had planned to cause mayhem at the Eid praying ground as revenge for a fight with a group called Yan Arle, which they had at a gold mining site in the Niger Republic.

He noted that the group of notorious individuals known as Yan Fegi lost out in the fight and decided to take revenge on Sallah Day.

“This nefarious intent was hindered by the operatives of the Corps who were deployed to give security coverage at the Eid ground.”

“This hindrance enraged the Yan sabo Fegi group who were heavily armed and they decided to attack the operatives of the Corps, injuring the armless operatives and making dangerous advances towards the armed personnel. This act led to the death of one teenage girl and injury of others who are undergoing treatment.”

“These hoodlums also went after the operation vehicle of the Corps which was a kilometre away from the Crisis scene, looted it and stole the valuables including personnel handsets in the vehicle, inflamed one of their shirts and set the vehicle ablaze.”

The Commandant said one Samaila Garba, aka Commander, Mubarak Ahmad, aka Dawa, Auwal Mohammed and Babangida Abubakar, have been arrested while one Ukasha, Bashir Shobanke, Ibrahim Lokon Goro, and Shuaibu killer are currently at large.

“These suspects were arrested at the scene with dangerous weapons such as dangers/swords numbering 8, Two hard sticks called Gwora, One fetish shield called Sakala, Charmes and amulets etc as exhibits.”

Commandant Sani Mustapha said the suspects, after investigation, would be arraigned in court for Criminal conspiracy for causing grievous hurt, inciting public peace, obstruction of public servants from carrying out lawful duties, and unlawful possession of weapons contrary to sections 59, 221, 78, 76, and 396, respectively, of Zamfara state penal code laws No. 18, 2022.

He, therefore, warned miscreants to desist from fomenting crises, as the law will deal decisively with anyone caught without hesitation.

Meanwhile, the state Commandant, Sani Mustapha, on behalf of the Corps said that the death of the teenage girl was highly regrettable.

He assured the general public, of the readiness of the corps to professionally protect the lives and properties of all and sundry in the state