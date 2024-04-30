Process To Extradite Fleeing Binance Chief Anjarwalla Ongoing – INTERPOL VP

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) says fleeing crypto chief Nadeem Anjarwalla will be smoked out and extradited to Nigeria to face tax evasion charges leveled against him and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, who is still in the custody of security agents in Abuja, Nigeria’s political capital.

Garba Umar, Vice President of INTERPOL (Africa) Executive Committee, made this known on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday.

He said the paper works for Anjarwalla to be returned to Nigeria has commenced.

According to the INTERPOL boss, if a fugitive escapes, there are processes in which that country will follow. “INTERPOL will only give information, assist them and inform them about the bilateral agreements and conventions that were signed to extradite a fleeing fugitive and the process is ongoing and Nadeem is not an exception.

“Be rested assured, we have all the cooperation and we are working on it and definitely, one day, he will be brought to justice, it’s just a matter of time. We have done all the paper works,” Umar stated.

Massive Manhunt

In March, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) detained Anjarwalla and Gambaryan in relation to alleged speculation against the naira, and for allegedly causing the value of the Nigerian currency to nosedive against the greenback of the United States.

Subsequently, the government approached the court to compel Binance to publish the names of its Nigerian traders but the platform won’t budge.

The government also filed tax evasion charges against the platform but the NSA office said Anjarwalla escaped from custody when he observed a Jumat prayer on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Abuja. The NSA office said Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

The Nigerian Government subsequently launched a manhunt for him, contacting the INTERPOL.

Binance Chief Located

Commenting on the matter on Tuesday, the INTERPOL chief said, “As soon as this individual escaped, there was a massive manhunt for this individual. Many countries we believed he must have boarded a plane or go by road to, we contacted them and we got some certain information which is not possible to share on this platform.

“Be rest assured, we located where he was, how he boarded, all information about him and how he landed. We have done that to make sure that he doesn’t escape justice.”

Until his escape, Anjarwalla, holds British and Kenyan citizenship, serves as Binance’s Africa Regional Manager. There have been reports that he fled to the East African country.

Last Destination

On whether Anjarwalla has been captured in Kenya or not, the INTERPOL chief said, “I’m not aware but what I can tell you is that the last destination I know on my record of this guy when he fled (Nigeria) was Kenya. That I can confirm to you.”

He’ll Be Smoked Out

Asked whether the fleeing Binance executive would be returned to Nigeria to face trial, he said, “Yeah, once a red notice is issued, we circulate to all member countries within the 196 including where the fugitive is suspected to be hiding.

“Now, it is not only morally right but it is legally right for the country to get him apprehended, inform the requesting country that ‘the fugitive you are looking for has been apprehended and is in our custody. Can you come and take him over?’

“This is the process. He may be in Kenya, he may be in hiding, he might have even left Kenya but because of the notices we have given, wherever he is, he will be smoked out.”