Ebonyi Governor Announces N10,000 Addition To Workers’ Salary

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has again awarded additional N10,000 to the salary of the state workers.

The governor made the pronouncement during the 2024 workers day celebration held at Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Recall that in July 2023, barely one month in office, Governor Nwifuru added N10,000 to the salary of the state workers, noting that he will prioritize the welfare of the state workers.

Nwifuru in his address to mark the 2024 workers day celebration, emphasised that civil servants have remained partners in progress.

He said that his administration will continue to sustain and deepen the existing friendly working environment and industrial harmony, aimed at increasing productivity of workforce in particular and improving good governance.

The additional N10,000 will make it N20,000 increase that Ebonyi workers are getting in less than one year of the Nwifuru-led administration.

Meanwhile, an address read by Professor Egwu Ogugua, state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), highlighted some of their plights and urged the state government to engage more teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

They expressed gratitude to the Governor for his benevolent to Ebonyi workers.