I Didn’t Know I Would Quit My Job — Mai Atafo On Entrepreneurship Journey

Ohimai Atafo, professionally known as Mai Atafo, is a Nigerian Fashion Designer known for his brand, Mai Atafo, revealed he never thought he was going to quit his corporate job for fashion designing.

While sharing his entrepreneurship journey at the 2024 ‘The Platform’, he said,”Sometimes, it is one thing that you learn that you use to start your business. While you look at your boss and wish to be like him, first figure out what he did to be where he is today. Do not copy the execution, copy the principle. So, that was what built me. I started fashion while I was still working, and did it for three years while still working.

He underwent training at the Savile Row Academy in Leeds, United Kingdom to become a skilled tailor.

“So, when people ask the right time to stop, I tell them I don’t know when to move from corporate to your own businesses. Because the day I quit my job, I didn’t know I was going to quit that day.

“I woke up one day, went to work, and just knew it was the right time. I went to work for my normal 9-5 work. Got there as early as 3; 00 am that day, left around 7; 00 am, and went to my factory at Yaba. I was there until like 2: 00 am, and went back home, and my life continues. But at that time, it didn’t feel like work because I loved what I was doing.

“So, when we are trying to teach you how to build your business from scratch, many of what I am going to share with you, are not what I have learnt, but what I have experienced,’ he said.

Upon returning to Nigeria in 2002, Atafo embarked on a corporate career that saw him hold various positions in renowned companies. He started his professional journey at British American Tobacco Nigeria, where he worked in the marketing department. Later, he joined Guinness Nigeria, serving as a Brand Manager. His corporate experience and expertise in marketing laid a strong foundation for his future endeavours.