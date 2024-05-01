[LIVE] 2024 May Day: The Platform Nigeria 35.0

To mark the 2024 Workers’ Day, Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation organised The Platform Nigeria with the theme, ‘Democracy and the free Market Economy’.

The convener of the programme held at the church’s premises in the Iganmu area of Lagos State, Poju Oyemade, said the summit and the theme spoke to the core of Nigeria as a nation.

The programme with speakers from diverse fields aims at shaping the minds of people, promoting talents and pushing progressive frontiers for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs.

