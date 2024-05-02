No Favouritism In Fighting Corruption Under Tinubu – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to eradicate corruption without fear or favouritism.

He stated this on Thursday at the Second Edition of The Chronicle Roundtable in Abuja where he said the government has been working to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

The event was focused on examining how Tinubu’s administration’s economic and social agenda will transform Nigeria.

In attendance include the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters in the office of the Vice President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; and former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Shamsudeen Usman; among others.

Some members of the President’s party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for sundry corruption charges.

The latest in the list is ex-Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who the anti-graft agency is prosecuting on 19 counts bordering on alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Bello was the governor of Kogi State from January 27, 2016, to January 27, 2024, when he handed over to his fellow party man in the APC, Usman Ododo.

On April 17, 2024, armed EFCC operatives laid siege to Bello’s Abuja residence to arrest him but Ododo arrived at the house and allegedly whisked away his predecessor.

The EFCC subsequently declared Bello wanted, warning that obstruction to its operations won’t be tolerated, a move backed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

Fagbemi advised Bello to turn himself in.

The matter is before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.