Shettima Departs Abuja For US-Africa Business Summit

Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Dallas, United States of America, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha says the Vice President will join other political and business leaders across Africa, the United States of America and beyond for the summit featuring high-level dialogues, networking business sessions and the plenary.

Among African leaders expected at the summit include, President Joseph Boakai of the Republic of Liberia; President Lazarus Chakwera of the Republic of Malawi; President Joao Lourenço of the Republic of Angola; President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi of the Republic of Botswana; President José Maria Neves of the Republic of Cabo Verde, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Honourable Nthomeng Majara.

Besides the summit plenary, Senator Shettima is expected to speak at the Roundtable on African Infrastructure Investment with a focus on impact and returns.

He is also scheduled to speak on a high-level panel on agribusiness, focusing on transiting “from food insecurity to thriving agribusinesses”.

The statement also adds that the Vice President will speak at a plenary session on Navigating Africa’s Energy Future, chair a session dedicated to promoting the ‘invest in Nigeria’ initiative as as attend other meetings and engagements on the sideline of the summit.