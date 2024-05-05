×

‘True Democrat’, Saraki, Tambuwal, Ibori, Others Remember Yar’Adua 14 Years After

Fourteen years after his passing, friends and political associates of the late Katsina-born politician reminisced about the impact and legacy of the late President.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated May 5, 2024
The late ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua

 

 

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, showered glowing tributes on the late ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua 14 years after his passing. 

Yar’Adua was Katsina State’s governor in Nigeria’s North-West geopolitical zone from May 1999 to May 2007. He won the 2007 presidential election and was sworn in to succeed his partyman, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Yar’Adua was Nigeria’s President from May 2007 to May 2010 when he died of an undisclosed illness at 58. Following his death, his deputy and ex-Bayelsa State governor Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as President.

Aminu Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State who currently represents Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, described the late Yar’Adua as a “true democrat”.

“The late President Yar’Adua was a man of strong character who deeply respected the rule of law. He was a patriot who believed in institutionalizing democracy and, more importantly, in the unity of Nigeria,” he wrote on X.

 

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said, “Today, I remember what he stood for and how he worked towards it. I remember his focus on building strong institutions—so that the very DNA of our democracy would be founded on laws and best practices, not on the whims of men.”

 

 

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, said the late President “lived a simple life and made life easier and better for the downtrodden in the country”.

 

 

The late President’s brother and Senator representing Katsina Central in the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, said his late sibling was “an exceptional leader and an icon of democracy”.

 

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, said, “Though his tenure was cut tragically short, Yar’Adua’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, fighting corruption, and fostering dialogue across all regions left an enduring legacy. ”

 

 

The Governor of Katsina State,  Dikko Radda, convened a prayer day in honour of the memory of the late President, the governor’s aide, Isah Miqdad, said on X.

