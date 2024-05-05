‘True Democrat’, Saraki, Tambuwal, Ibori, Others Remember Yar’Adua 14 Years After

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, showered glowing tributes on the late ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua 14 years after his passing.

Yar’Adua was Katsina State’s governor in Nigeria’s North-West geopolitical zone from May 1999 to May 2007. He won the 2007 presidential election and was sworn in to succeed his partyman, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Yar’Adua was Nigeria’s President from May 2007 to May 2010 when he died of an undisclosed illness at 58. Following his death, his deputy and ex-Bayelsa State governor Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as President.

Fourteen years after his passing, friends and political associates of the late Katsina-born politician reminisced about the impact and legacy of the late President.

Aminu Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State who currently represents Sokoto South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, described the late Yar’Adua as a “true democrat”.

“The late President Yar’Adua was a man of strong character who deeply respected the rule of law. He was a patriot who believed in institutionalizing democracy and, more importantly, in the unity of Nigeria,” he wrote on X.

In life, some moments are memorable, while others are truly historic. For Nigeria and its people, May 5, 2010, was both a memorable and historic day. Advertisement It was the day when a true democrat and leader, His Excellency Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, GCFR, a man of great humility, vision,…

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki said, “Today, I remember what he stood for and how he worked towards it. I remember his focus on building strong institutions—so that the very DNA of our democracy would be founded on laws and best practices, not on the whims of men.”

Every year, on the 5th of May, when the nation pauses to honour the memory of our late President, His Excellency, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, I take some time to reflect on the memory of my friend. Today, I remember what he stood for and how he worked towards it. I remember his focus…

A former Senator who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, said the late President “lived a simple life and made life easier and better for the downtrodden in the country”.

President Umaru Yar'adua died fourteen years ago;the fond memories of him was how he lived a simple life and made life easier and better for the downtrodden in the country.He was largely appreciated after he died,and the masses fell into the hands of subsequent leaders.

The late President’s brother and Senator representing Katsina Central in the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, said his late sibling was “an exceptional leader and an icon of democracy”.

"It has already been 14 years since the passing of my late brother and also a second father to me, the former President Umar Musa Yar'Adua. In his blessed memory, he was an exceptional leader and an icon of democracy. May Allah reward him with Aljannatul-Firdaus. Ameen!"

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, said, “Though his tenure was cut tragically short, Yar’Adua’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, fighting corruption, and fostering dialogue across all regions left an enduring legacy. ”

Today marks a solemn 14 years since the passing of President Musa Yar'Adua, a leader who strived tirelessly for the unity and progress of our great nation. Though his tenure was cut tragically short, Yar'Adua's commitment to upholding the rule of law, fighting corruption, and…

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, convened a prayer day in honour of the memory of the late President, the governor’s aide, Isah Miqdad, said on X.