Again, Rivers Assembly Vetoes Fubara, Passes Procurement Amendment Bill 

The political face-off between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly is showing no signs of reprieve as the House is tackling the governor over the state’s Public Procurement Law.

At plenary on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, accused the governor of financial irresponsibility and recklessness in the way he spent money without appropriation.

One of the items on the agenda for the day’s sitting was the governor’s handling of state financing which the Speaker condemned.

The Deputy Speaker, Dumle Maol, asked his colleagues to veto the governor on the state public procurement amendment bill.

Of particular concern was the issue of Emohua Local Government where the staff are yet to be paid their March salaries.

With a banging of the gavel, the Speaker signalled the passage of the second reading of the Rivers State Public Procurement Amendment Bill 2024.

This is the latest in the political saga involving Governor Fubara and the House of Assembly.

The latest veto is coming on the heels of five previous vetoes during which the Assembly has overridden the governor to enact laws.

In April, the Rivers State House of Assembly vetoed Governor Fubara and enacted an amendment to the Rivers State Local Government Law.