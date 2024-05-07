Ekiti Varsity Expels Two Students For Assault On Colleague In Viral Video

The management of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has expelled two students for assaulting a female colleague in a viral video

The video which surfaced on social media platforms, showed one Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Temitope Akinbisoye, the students caught in the video were summoned on Monday and were meted the appropriate punishment for their actions

”In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the students who were captured in the viral video appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024, for interrogations and appropriate recommendations, the report of which has been submitted to the University authorities.”

”The University authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our University or by any of our constituents. Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our University.”

Akinbisoye also revealed that the university heavily frowned on such actions

” Miss Opemiposi Precious BOLAJI with Matriculation No. 10232, a 100L Mass Communication student who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her for allegedly destroying her 3-year old love affair with her boyfriend was found guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.”

” Miss Genesis OSARO, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10257, who provided the stick with which Gloria AJAYI was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her Matriculation oath and consequently EXPELLED with immediate effect.”

” Miss Gloria AJAYI, a 100L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 10295, who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors, was EXONERATED.”

”The duo of Miss Mistura Eniola ADEJUWON with Matriculation No. 10435 and Miss Precious Oluwapelumi OLANREWAJU with Matriculation No. 11126, who gleefully recorded the video and posted on social media were WARNED and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.”

”Mr. Olawale AJEWOLE, a 200L Mass Communication student with Matriculation No. 6021 was EXONERATED for making efforts to lock Miss Gloria AJAYI inside a room to prevent further beating.”

The University authorities also said it would want to” encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

”Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the well-being and safety of our University community. We will also reinforce our efforts to educate and promote respectful and responsible behaviour among our students.”

Ekiti State Command Begin Discreet Investigation

In reaction to the viral video the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, mni, has, therefore, ordered a discreet investigation into the incident

A statement by the Ekiti State Command Police Public Relations Office, DSP Abutu Sunday, Anipr said the Commissioner has already directed the Ikere Area Commander to liaise with the Management of the Institution and ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action

‘ The Command describes the act as inhumane and unacceptable,” the statement also read

”Meanwhile, members of the public are implored to be calm and avoid taking laws into their hands as necessary action is underway.”