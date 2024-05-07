VIDEO: Tinubu Is ‘Well,’ FG Explains President’s Absence

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare Tunji Alausa says President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the country is not due to medical reasons.

Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia, prompting concerns about his whereabouts.

But Alausa said contrary to speculations, Tinubu is not away from Nigeria on medical grounds.

“Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that’s what Mr President wants,” the minister said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction,” he said.

The minister said, “The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria”.

Watch the full interview below: