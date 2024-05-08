EFCC To Arraign Sirika, Daughter, Two Others Over Alleged Fraud Thursday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama on Thursday.

Sirika, who served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, would be arraigned on a six-count amended charge.

To be arraigned alongside Sirika are his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd, for alleged abuse of office to the tune of N2.7bn.

More to follow…