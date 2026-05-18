Health Unions Suspend Strike As Akwa Ibom Govt Resolves EFCC-UUTH Crisis

Health sector unions in Akwa Ibom State have suspended their industrial action following the resolution of the dispute between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

The breakthrough was reached at the end of a joint stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Akwa Ibom State Government at the Old Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, in Uyo.

The meeting, held on the directive of Governor Umo Eno, was chaired by Deputy Governor Akon Eyakenyi.

It brought together representatives of the state government, the EFCC, security agencies, UUTH management, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), and other health sector unions.

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The meeting was convened after an altercation involving EFCC operatives at UUTH sparked tension within the health sector and led to a strike by healthcare workers.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, stakeholders described the incident as “unfortunate and entirely avoidable” and condemned the confrontation.

The EFCC, through its representatives, expressed regret over the incident and apologised to the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, Emem Bassey; the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, Eyo Ekpe; JOHESU Chairman, Akanubong Asuquo; and NMA Chairman, Aniekan Peter, over what was described as the unruly conduct of its operatives.

The anti-graft agency also assured stakeholders that its headquarters would issue a formal apology and pledged that such an incident would not recur.

As part of the resolutions, the EFCC and UUTH management agreed to establish effective communication channels to ensure that any ongoing or future investigations involving the hospital are handled lawfully and professionally.

Stakeholders urged security agencies to exercise restraint and observe due process in dealing with healthcare institutions, stressing that hospitals must remain safe spaces for patients, workers, and visitors.

They also resolved that the government would assist in identifying those behind the alleged fake medical report linked to the matter and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted.

Following consultations with their respective congresses, the health unions agreed to suspend the strike in the interest of public health and industrial harmony, while commending Governor Eno for his prompt intervention and continued support for the healthcare sector.