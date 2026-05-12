Gov Eno Consults Akpabio On 2027 Re-Election Bid

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has formally consulted the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 governorship election, reaffirming his commitment to political unity and cooperation in the state.

Speaking during the consultation visit, Governor Eno said the delegation came to appreciate Senator Akpabio for his continued support and commitment to the development and interest of Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that the visit was also to officially seek the Senate President’s support and blessings ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We came to appreciate you and thank you for accepting us and for protecting the interests of Akwa Ibom State. We thought it wise to come home and consult you officially as we undertake this journey,” the governor said.

Governor Eno stressed the need for unity among political leaders, maintaining that peace and cooperation remain essential for the continued progress of the state. He also assured President Bola Tinubu and Senator Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State’s support ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his response, Senator Godswill Akpabio appreciated Governor Eno and the delegation for the consultation visit and described the Governor as “humility personified”.

He commended Governor Eno for fostering unity and peace across political lines in the state and assured him of his support ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Senator Akpabio also urged stakeholders to work towards ensuring massive support for President Bola Tinubu in Akwa Ibom State, noting that sustained collaboration with the Federal Government would benefit the state immensely.

Earlier, the Director-General of Campaigns, Assam Assam (SAN), described Governor Eno as a humble and compassionate leader committed to service and development while commending Senator Akpabio for his leadership and representation of Akwa Ibom State at the national level.