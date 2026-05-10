Police Arrest Two Suspected Arms Dealer, Recover Firearm In Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested two suspected arms suppliers in an ongoing offensive against criminal elements and recovered a locally manufactured revolver pistol.

The suspects, Udeme Udo, 52, and Nkereuwem Udo, 40, were arrested on May 8, 2026, at about 4:25 pm in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area following credible intelligence, according to a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo on Saturday.

The statement added that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects belonged to a criminal network allegedly involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to criminals operating within Ikot Ekpene and its environs.

The statement read in part, “The police command has recorded another operational breakthrough in its sustained offensive against criminal elements and illegal arms proliferation within the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command on May 8, 2026, at about 0425hrs, successfully arrested two suspects identified as Udeme Udo, 52, and Nkereuwem Udo, 40.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of a criminal network allegedly involved in the supply of arms and ammunition to criminals operating within Ikot Ekpene and its environs.

“Upon a thorough search conducted on the suspects, one locally made revolver pistol was recovered from their possession.”

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks in the state, the statement said the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Baba Azare, warned individuals involved in unlawful acts to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has reaffirmed the command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and cutting off the supply channels of illegal arms fuelling violent crimes across the state.

“He warned all individuals involved in unlawful possession, trafficking, and distribution of firearms to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

“He further directed sustained intelligence-driven operations, raids, and surveillance across identified black spots and criminal flashpoints within the state.”