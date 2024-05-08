VIDEO: Why Northern Elite Are Unhappy With Tinubu — Prof Dikwa

The Dean of Borno Elders Forum, Prof Khalifa Dikwa, says members of the elite in the northern region of the country are unhappy with President Bola Tinubu because of his “misfit and weak appointees” as well as his “anti-people policies”.

The political analyst, who featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, said northern elite are “not happy because each of these policies affect the north entirely”.

“Most of the appointees are either misfits or weak or to the wrong places,” the elder statesman said, adding that the appointments by the Tinubu administration are “lopsided”.

Prof Dikwa said even “the southern elite should be annoyed because Nigeria is more than Lagos”.

He further described as “provocative”, the 0.5% cybersecurity levy on electronic transactions recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and asked the President to immediately order the apex bank to suspend the implementation of the new policy.

“This is not the time, it’s wrong timing. Why are they provoking the people of this country? They have taken enough,” he said.

