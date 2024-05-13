Finidi Promises To ‘Scale Every Hurdle,’ After Unveiling As Super Eagles’ Coach

Super Eagles Head Coach George Finidi is confident of delivering for the team but admitted that the task ahead is enormous.

Finidi was unveiled as the team’s head coach on Monday in Abuja weeks after his appointment as the substantive gaffer for the three-time African champions.

Hours after the event, the former international took to his social media platform to express hope of better days for the Super Eagles.

Honored to have been unveiled as Head Coach of @NGSuperEagles My gratitude goes to @thenff, the Ministry of Sports Development, and Nigerians for the faith. Advertisement The task is enormous but with the support of Nigerians, we will scale every hurdle and bring glory to our fatherland 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/3qOzq3Y63O — Finidi George (@FinidiGeorge_FG) May 13, 2024

“The task is enormous but with the support of Nigerians, we will scale every hurdle and bring glory to our fatherland,” he wrote on his verified X handle.

The former Enyimba coach thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Ministry of Sports Development and Nigerians for their trust in him.

The coach’s immediate task will be qualifying Nigeria for the 2026 World Cup. He begins that duty next month when the Super Eagles host South Africa in a qualification match for the event before playing against neighbours Benin Republic.

Nigeria take on South Africa on June 7 and face the Squirrels of Benin Republic a few days after.

The Super Eagles missed out on the last World Cup, losing the ticket to fierce rivals Ghana. But against expectations, they reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier in the year, falling behind hosts Cote d’Ivoire.